5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Ohio hits case record for 4 days in a row, DeWine announces spending package

Ohio reports more than 2,800 new cases in a day, breaking case record for fourth day in a row

Ohio has once again broken the record for new cases reported in a day with 2,858 cases reported on Saturday, October 24, the Ohio Department of Health reported. This is the fourth day in a row that Ohio has posted a new highest number of cases reported. A total of 22 deaths were reported, bringing the total cases to 195,806 and deaths to 5,206. The average number of new cases for the past 21 day is 1,802.

Gov. DeWine announces CARES Act spending package

On Friday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced a new package of CARES Act funding, which would divide $419.5 million among funds intended to help out small businesses, restaurants and bars, hospitals, higher education, arts, nonprofits and low-income Ohioans. The package will go to the State Controlling Board for approval on Monday.