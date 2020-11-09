5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Ohio passes 250,000 cases, over 30,000 cases reported this week

This week in coronavirus numbers: 30,000 cases, 214 deaths

This week, Ohio has passed 250,000 reported cases of coronavirus and broken several records for new cases reported and hospitalizations. The state has reported over 30,000 new cases since Monday, Nov. 2. Over the past week, 214 total deaths were reported.

Ohio has reached over 250,000 reported cases

Ohio has reported a total of 250,268 cases of coronavirus as of Sunday, November 8, according to the Department of Health. A total of 4,541 new cases of coronavirus cases were reported today.