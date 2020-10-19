5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Ohio reaches 181,000 cases, pop-up testing in Montgomery County today

It is Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.
Ohio passes 181,000 new cases, no deaths reported today
There have been 181,787 cases and 5,067 deaths from coronavirus in Ohio as of Sunday, October 18, the Ohio Department of Health said. A total of 1,562 new cases were reported today. This is the first time in four days the new reported number of cases has been below 2,000. No new deaths were reported today.
Pop-up testing in Montgomery County today
There will be a walk-up, pop-up coronavirus testing event today at the new Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road in Jefferson Township. Testing will be from noon to 5 p.m., with no appointments or doctor’s note needed. Anyone can be tested, and tests are offered at no cost.
Oregon District businesses urge visitors to follow rules
After Dayton public health officials threatened to shut down outdoor drinking and the Fifth Street pedestrian promenade if public health guidelines aren’t followed, Oregon District businesses and downtown leaders are urging visitors to follow safety rules. Business owners and managers said they hope visitors will be more careful, as the businesses are relying on outdoor drinking and dining to push sales up toward normal levels.
Dayton is inviting creative people to join drive-thru holiday parade
The organizers of Dayton’s first Holiday Drive-Thru Parade are inviting members of the public to submit pitches for lighted displays, performances or creations of interest to include in the parade’s five-block route. Pitches are due by Oct. 23 to the Downtown Dayton Partnership.
The Department of Health revised its senior center orders
The Ohio Department of Health has announced a revised version of its order reopening adult day care services and senior centers. The changes drop a requirement that all participants and staff be tested for the coronavirus, and clarify that all participants should wear face coverings.