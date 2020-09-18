5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Ohio’s child coronavirus data

Ohio unveils child coronavirus information dashboard

On the same day as Ohio released information from schools on children diagnosed with the coronavirus, the state health department unveiled a new dashboard showing data on children who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Information includes where the children tested positive, their ages, and whether they were hospitalized or died.

The Ohio Department of Health has unveiled its first set of data reported by schools to their local public health departments on positive cases of coronavirus in schools. According to the data, there were a total of 156 students and 91 staff members who tested positive for coronavirus from Sept. 7-13, including 19 students and seven staff members in the Dayton area.