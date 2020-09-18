5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Ohio’s child coronavirus data

It is Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Ohio unveils child coronavirus information dashboard
On the same day as Ohio released information from schools on children diagnosed with the coronavirus, the state health department unveiled a new dashboard showing data on children who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Information includes where the children tested positive, their ages, and whether they were hospitalized or died.
Ohio releases collected school coronavirus information dashboard
The Ohio Department of Health has unveiled its first set of data reported by schools to their local public health departments on positive cases of coronavirus in schools. According to the data, there were a total of 156 students and 91 staff members who tested positive for coronavirus from Sept. 7-13, including 19 students and seven staff members in the Dayton area.
NCAA basketball will resume starting day before Thanksgiving
The NCAA announced on Wednesday that it would delay the start of its season from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25, with no exhibition games or closed scrimmages to be allowed before then. According to the NCAA, the move was intended to have games start when at least three quarters of the Division I schools had finished their fall terms or moved their remaining instruction and exams online, so schools will have fewer people on campus.
Gov. DeWine said trick-or-treating to be left up to communities
In a press briefing on Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine said that decisions about trick-or-treating would have to be made by each community, in consultation with local health departments. He added that some coronavirus health guidelines like wearing masks would not be a problem, but traditions like hayrides and haunted houses could pose a problem. More recommendations will be announced closer to Halloween.
Hispanic Heritage Festival moves online this weekend
Like many of the festivals scheduled for this year, the Hispanic Heritage Festival has decided that it won’t hold its in-person event this year, and instead would hold a virtual celebration. So, from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Puerto Rican, American and Caribbean Organization will host an event featuring a look back at past celebrations from 2018 and 2019, along with live performances, all available on PACO’s Facebook page.