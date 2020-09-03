5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Parent assistance, student testing and Labor Day

Parents out of work because of children taking online classes may be eligible for federal funds

The U.S. Department of Labor has released new guidance on the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which offers benefits to people who don’t qualify for regular unemployment compensation. The new guidance said that someone may be eligible if they have to stay home because their children are attending classes online.

Explore Parents may be eligible for federal coronavirus funds

Wright State University to open on-campus clinic and test students for coronavirus

A day after the university reported its first confirmed coronavirus cases, Wright State University will open an on-campus coronavirus clinic to make it easier for students to be tested. Officials said that the goal would be to test as many students as possible to contain the virus.