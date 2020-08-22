5 things to know about the coronavirus today: positive school cases, assisted living tests, and theater guidelines

Schools are seeing positive cases as students return

As local schools and universities have returned to classrooms and campuses, students and staff have tested positive for coronavirus. The University of Dayton, for example, reported a dozen more coronavirus cases within 24 hours for a total of 25 cases, ahead of classes resuming on Monday, while Lebanon High School reported three students testing positive in the first week.

Explore 3rd Lebanon student tests positive for coronavirus in first week

Ohio’s assisted living facilities to get baseline tests

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that the state would launch a statewide testing initiative for more than 765 assisted living facilities at no cost to the facilities. The testing would involve saliva testing of all staff and residents, and would provide a baseline to measure and track the spread of the coronavirus in assisted living communities. DeWine said that the program required 100% participation, so the state would require all facilities to participate.