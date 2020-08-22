5 things to know about the coronavirus today: positive school cases, assisted living tests, and theater guidelines

It is Aug. 22, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.
Schools are seeing positive cases as students return
As local schools and universities have returned to classrooms and campuses, students and staff have tested positive for coronavirus. The University of Dayton, for example, reported a dozen more coronavirus cases within 24 hours for a total of 25 cases, ahead of classes resuming on Monday, while Lebanon High School reported three students testing positive in the first week.
Ohio’s assisted living facilities to get baseline tests
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that the state would launch a statewide testing initiative for more than 765 assisted living facilities at no cost to the facilities. The testing would involve saliva testing of all staff and residents, and would provide a baseline to measure and track the spread of the coronavirus in assisted living communities. DeWine said that the program required 100% participation, so the state would require all facilities to participate.
Dayton is concentrating on promoting “daycations” as tourism suffers
The tourism industry as a whole has suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it has also declined in the Dayton area. The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force has seen only around 30% of its normal attendance numbers during the summer, with fewer long-distance travelers. As a result, a recent tourism campaign focused on promoting “daycations,” encouraging people to take short day trips to local attractions.
Free pop-up testing event in Middletown today
There will be a free coronavirus pop-up testing event today at Centerpoint Health, 231 North Breiel Boulevard, in Middletown. Appointments are needed for testing, which can be made at the Centerpoint Health website or by calling 513-318-1188, but health care provider referrals are not needed. Testing is open to anyone, according to the Ohio Department of Health, though minors will need signed consent of a parent or guardian.
Ohio released guidelines for performance theaters, with more details to come soon
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released guidelines for performing arts theaters, including requiring theater staff, performers, volunteers and patrons to conduct daily health symptom assessments before each performance, maintaining 6-foot social distancing and prohibiting gatherings before or after the performances. A reopening order is still to come as the state works on details, DeWine said.