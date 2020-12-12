5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Rising deaths and the Stay Safe Ohio Protocol

Nursing home deaths spike as pandemic increases

The number of Ohioans in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities who have died from the coronavirus has been climbing in November and into December, mirroring the growing intensity of the pandemic. There were 212 new deaths from the virus reported from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, up from 155 the week before and 90 weekly deaths a month prior.

Explore Ohio nursing home deaths spike as pandemic climbs

Ohio reports another 10,000 cases Friday

Ohio has reported another 10,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, the fourth day in a row with more than 10,000. The state also recorded 394 new hospitalizations, for a total of 5,091 inpatients currently in hospitals across the state.