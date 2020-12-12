X

5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Rising deaths and the Stay Safe Ohio Protocol

Local News | 41 minutes ago
By Daniel Susco

It is Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.

Nursing home deaths spike as pandemic increases

The number of Ohioans in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities who have died from the coronavirus has been climbing in November and into December, mirroring the growing intensity of the pandemic. There were 212 new deaths from the virus reported from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, up from 155 the week before and 90 weekly deaths a month prior.

Ohio reports another 10,000 cases Friday

Ohio has reported another 10,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, the fourth day in a row with more than 10,000. The state also recorded 394 new hospitalizations, for a total of 5,091 inpatients currently in hospitals across the state.

Ohio unveils 10-guideline Stay Safe Ohio Protocol

In Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus press briefing on Thursday, the governor unveiled 10 guidelines to help Ohioans be safe during the pandemic. These include guidelines such as wearing masks, washing hands, limiting travel and keeping celebrations small.

Clark County marks its deadliest week of the pandemic

The Clark County health commissioner said that the county had its deadliest seven days of the pandemic from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11. During that week, 25 Clark County residents died of the coronavirus, bringing the county’s death toll in December to 29 and putting it on track to be the deadliest month it has seen so far.

Ohio releases full curfew extension order

Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed an amended order on Thursday extending the state’s curfew through Jan. 2. The curfew is from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and has exemptions for going to and from work, getting food, seeking medical care, homeless people, First Amendment activities like religious services or media activity and taking care of others.

