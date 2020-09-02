5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Rising university cases and the Red Alert Day of Action

Montgomery and Butler counties enter top 10 with highest coronavirus cases based on population

According to new statistics released by the state, Montgomery and Butler counties are now in the top 10 counties in Ohio of coronavirus cases, based on population, likely fueled by high numbers of cases reported at schools and universities. Multiple other southwestern Ohio counties are also in the list, including Darke County as second, Mercer County in fifth and Shelby County in seventh.

Ohio to receive 9 million masks from FEMA

The Federal Emergency Management Agency donated 9 million masks to Ohio as part of a new mask-distribution program. These masks will be distributed among the Ohio Department of Education, programs and organizations serving vulnerable populations, the Ohio Department of Higher Education and the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services.