5 things to know about the coronavirus today: School quarantines and curfew extensions

Ohio softens school quarantine policy

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that the state is changing its guidance on when K-12 students and teachers need to quarantine. The guidance now is that students and staff don’t have to quarantine if the close contact with a coronavirus-positive person was in a classroom and all parties were masked at the time.

Gov. DeWine urges vaccine distributors to speed things up

The governor expressed dissatisfaction with the rate at which the coronavirus vaccine is being distributed, asking for those involved to have a “sense of urgency” about the process. He set a goal for Ohio hospitals to give out vaccine doses within 24 hours of receiving them whenever possible.