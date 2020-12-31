5 things to know about the coronavirus today: School quarantines and curfew extensions

It is New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Ohio softens school quarantine policy
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that the state is changing its guidance on when K-12 students and teachers need to quarantine. The guidance now is that students and staff don’t have to quarantine if the close contact with a coronavirus-positive person was in a classroom and all parties were masked at the time.
Gov. DeWine urges vaccine distributors to speed things up
The governor expressed dissatisfaction with the rate at which the coronavirus vaccine is being distributed, asking for those involved to have a “sense of urgency” about the process. He set a goal for Ohio hospitals to give out vaccine doses within 24 hours of receiving them whenever possible.
Statewide curfew extended through Jan. 23
A statewide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. is going to be extended to Jan.23, Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday. The curfew had already been extended once, through this Saturday, Jan. 2. DeWine noted that the impact of holiday celebrations still isn’t clear at this time.
Updated travel advisory discourages travel to Ohio, 13 other states
Ohio has updated its coronavirus travel advisory, which discourages travel to states where 15% of all people tested for the coronavirus test positive. Ohio is on the list for the fifth straight week, along with 13 other states: Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. Anyone traveling to Ohio from a state on the list is asked to quarantine for 14 days.
Kettering Health sends vaccines to Fort Hamilton and Troy hospitals
Health care workers at Fort Hamilton Hospital and Troy Hospital began receiving coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday as the Kettering Health Network continues to expand vaccine clinics. Workers are receiving the Moderna COVID-19 shot.