5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Schools struggle with the virus as classes start

All Miami University student athletes are in quarantine

The Butler County General Health District announced on Monday that it is quarantining all Miami University student athletes who had returned to Oxford, along with coaches and staff who had been in contact with them. Miami University was told on Monday that 27 athletes from various teams tested positive for the coronavirus. Many, but not all, of the athletes who tested positive attended an off-campus social gathering a week ago.

UD’s active coronavirus cases jumped ahead of classes starting, moving classes online

The University of Dayton raised its coronavirus alert level to its third level out of five after 33 people tested positive on Saturday followed by 32 on Sunday for a total of 99 active cases, with the vast majority being students. In addition, on Sunday UD announced it would move all of its first week of classes online.