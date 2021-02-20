5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Some Ohioans avoiding the vaccine

2 million Ohioans say they don’t plan to get COVID vaccine

A recent Census experimental survey found that more than 2 million Ohioans, including 40% of Black adults who responded, said they probably or definitely won’t get the coronavirus vaccine, for a couple different reasons.

Butler County Sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, who is 67, told the Journal-News that he had tested positive for COVID-19.