5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Some Ohioans avoiding the vaccine

It is Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
2 million Ohioans say they don’t plan to get COVID vaccine
A recent Census experimental survey found that more than 2 million Ohioans, including 40% of Black adults who responded, said they probably or definitely won’t get the coronavirus vaccine, for a couple different reasons.
Butler County Sheriff tests positive for COVID-19
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, who is 67, told the Journal-News that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Daily coronavirus case average drops below 3,000
After Ohio reported 2,303 new coronavirus cases on Friday, it brought the state’s running average of cases back down below 3,000.
Winter weather delays, cancels vaccinations
Winter storms across the U.S. delayed vaccine shipments, causing some vaccinations to be postponed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Preble County to cancel a vaccine clinic.
Scheduling slip-up delays second COVID vaccine doses
Some seniors were surprised Friday to find that their scheduled appointments for a second coronavirus vaccine had been pushed back a few days.