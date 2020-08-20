5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Sports, sports, sports

It is Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.
Ohio released specific rules for sports competitions
Wednesday evening Ohio released a 12-page health order spelling out rules for youth, college, amateur, club and professional sports. These include having all players, coaches, trainers and officials conduct daily symptom checks before each practice or game, as well as limiting the number of people in the stands, requiring they wear masks and having household groups sit together, socially distanced from other groups.
The OHSAA director shared more details about fall sports
Ahead of the Ohio Department of Health releasing its order on sports in Ohio, Ohio High School Athletics Association Director Bob Goldring held a press conference to offer more details on how high school sports would be held this fall, such as how the association was building a tracking system to follow which teams were idled due to local health orders, a team outbreak or the need to quarantine.
The testing site at UD Arena is moving to the former Montgomery County fairgrounds
Premier Health and CompuNet Clinical Laboratories have announced that they will close the drive-thru testing site at the University of Dayton Arena on Friday, but open five new testing sites next week across the area. The UD Arena site will reopen Aug. 24 at OnMain, 1229 South Main Street, across from Miami Valley Hospital. Premier Health patients who need a PCR test ahead of a procedure can then schedule one at one of four other locations.
The Big Ten commissioner responded to criticism for postponing its fall sports season
In reply to growing criticism from players, coaches and fans, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren wrote a letter addressed to the Big Ten community. In the letter, he lists reasons why the conference decided to postpone the season, largely citing uncertainty about many aspects of the pandemic. He also wrote that the vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors was overwhelmingly in support of postponing, and would not be revisited.
41 students were quarantined in Lebanon after two tested positive
Lebanon school officials have quarantined 41 students after confirming a second student with a positive coronavirus test on Wednesday. According to Superintendent Todd Yohey, both students were asymptomatic, and had been tested prior to returning to school. Yohey said that testing facilities are supposed to inform people who get tested to isolate at home until results arrive, but they don’t believe that happened here.