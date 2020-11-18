5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Statewide curfew declared

Statewide curfew goes into effect tomorrow

A statewide curfew will go into effect Thursday, calling for Ohioans to stay at home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the next three weeks. Gov. Mike DeWine said that the goal of the curfew was to have fewer contacts to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. Exceptions are made for work, emergencies, medical care, groceries or meal pick-ups, and the governor said he didn’t expect police to pull over drivers after 10 p.m., just ask people congregating after that point to go home.

Dayton to distribute masks today, Thursday and Friday

The City of Dayton announced it will distribute masks to families in need at drive-thru events at Kettering Field softball complex at 444 N. Bend Blvd. today, tomorrow and Friday. Today’s event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., then from 4 to 7 p.m. tomorrow and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Households can receive up to 10 masks.