5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Stay-at-home advisory, curfew and incoming vaccines

Montgomery County asks residents to stay at home

The Montgomery County Board of Health has approved a stay-at-home advisory for the county, asking residents to stay at home as much as possible today through Dec. 17. Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper added that this is an advisory, not an order, and not something the department intends to enforce.

Local law enforcement: Don’t call 911 about curfew

Several local law enforcement agencies have said they don’t want residents to call 911 over violations of Ohio’s new coronavirus curfew, which begins today. In Montgomery County, the sheriff’s office said the order is a Department of Health-related order and deputies would not actively search for people not complying, while Dayton police said they expected voluntary compliance with these orders, and would only take enforcement actions if there are egregious or repeat violations.