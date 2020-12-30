5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Stimulus checks and restaurant grants

It is Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
COVID-19 stimulus payments going out now
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin posted on social media that pandemic stimulus payments have begun going out, with some payments reaching bank accounts as early as Tuesday night. Mnuchin said payments will continue into next week, with paper checks beginning to be mailed today.
Today is the final day for bar and restaurant coronavirus grants
Today is the deadline for bars and restaurants with liquor licenses to apply for a $2,500 grant from the Ohio Bar & Restaurant Assistance Fund. The fund was created as part of a CARES Act spending package implemented in October. Businesses apply online using their liquor permit number and federal tax ID.
New coronavirus cases jump by about 3,000
Ohio’s reported new cases of the coronavirus spiked on Tuesday by just over 3,000 cases. In total there were 7,526 new cases reported Tuesday, compared to 4,519 on Monday. There were also 151 additional deaths reported Tuesday, pushing the cumulative deaths to 8,722.
ESPN to call OSU/Clemson game from home due to COVID-19
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit said that he will have to call the college football playoff semifinal between No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State from home after he tested positive for the coronavirus. He added on Twitter that he was feeling good and his family was OK.
Trump-backed $2,000 stimulus checks bill stalls in Senate
A move to increase stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 supported by President Donald Trump stalled Tuesday in the Senate as Republicans blocked a vote proposed by Democrats. The Associated Press reported that the roadblock, mounted by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, faces pressure from Democrats, a growing number of Republican senators, and the president.