5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Stimulus, New Year’s and school tests

It is Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Second stimulus bill approved
On Sunday night, President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package, which includes $600 checks to adults with incomes up to $75,000 and couples making $150,000 per year, plus another $600 for each child. Those earning more can receive stimulus money on a sliding scale based on qualifications.
Ohio reported nearly 48,000 new cases last week
The state reported nearly 48,000 new cases of the coronavirus last week, as well as 442 more deaths and 2,039 hospitalizations. As of Sunday, 4,372 people were hospitalized, down from the previous week’s total of 4,758.
Ohio Health Department urges virtual New Year’s celebrations
On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health suggested that Ohioans host or attend a virtual New Year’s party. The suggestion came as the state passed 675,000 total coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. ODH also reported 290 new hospitalizations and 62 deaths on Monday.
More than 52K Ohioans received first vaccine doses
As of Monday, more than 52,900 Ohioans have received their first of two doses of coronavirus vaccine, including more than 6,200 in the area surrounding Dayton. On Monday, Ohio National Guard members working in the state’s pandemic response began receiving vaccinations as well.
Ohio schools on track to take usual state tests in spring
After the Ohio legislature declined to approve a bill to alter the state’s testing, Ohio’s K-12 schools are set to give their usual tests again in the spring. This comes after tests were waived last spring due to coronavirus closures. Last-minute changes are still possible, as most of Ohio’s state tests are federally mandated and the incoming presidential team has not made clear whether testing wavers will be readily available to states.