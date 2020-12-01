5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Thanksgiving travelers and hospital patients

Coronavirus testing today at Montgomery County Fairgrounds

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County is offering free walk-up coronavirus testing today from noon to 5 p.m. at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road. People who want to be tested don’t need a doctor’s order or an appointment, though pre-registration is available.

Ohio has over 5,000 coronavirus patients in the hospital

Ohio broke a record on Monday with 5,060 coronavirus patients in hospitals, a 200% increase since Nov. 1. Nearly a quarter of that number are in hospitals in Southwest Ohio, occupying more than 18% of hospital beds. In addition, 30 deaths were reported along with more than 6,600 new cases.