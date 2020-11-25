5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Thanksgiving, vaccines and license renewals

It is Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Some testing closing for Thanksgiving; pop-up testing this weekend, early next week
Premier Health has announced that its coronavirus testing locations will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, with some reopening on Friday with reduced hours. On Saturday, though, there will be a drive-thru pop-up testing event at the Wright State Nutter Center, followed by pop-up testing at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Tuesday.
Ohio could receive vaccine as early as Dec. 15
In a press briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine said that the state could receive a shipment of one of the coronavirus vaccines as early as Dec. 15, with another batch potentially arriving the following week. The governor has previously said healthcare workers and nursing home staff will be among those getting the first batch of vaccines, and that it is unlikely there will be enough for the general public.
Driver’s license renewal deadline extended
On Tuesday DeWine signed a bill extending the expiration date for driver’s licenses, state identification cards and vehicle registrations in Ohio. The deadline was previously extended to Dec. 1 after Ohio’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles locations were closed due to the coronavirus. The BMV reopened in May but the extension remained so people wouldn’t have to rush to renew their licenses.
Public Health officials recommend against Thanksgiving gatherings
Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County has recommended against hosting and attending Thanksgiving gatherings due to a significant increase in cases in the area. Officials said that if people do still gather, they should follow health guidelines by wearing masks, keeping social distancing and limiting the number of attendees. Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper said that people can still gather with those in their household or prepare food and deliver it to friends and family.
Young adults could be transferred to Dayton Children’s in surge plan
Dayton Children’s Hospital will soon start to accept adult patients up to age 35 transferred from adult hospitals in order to help other hospitals with capacity strain due to the pandemic. The hospital will not be treating adults with a primary coronavirus diagnosis, but will accept patients with certain diagnoses that the pediatric hospital can treat.