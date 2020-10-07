5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Trains, Bengals and hospitalizations

Dayton Train Show canceled

The 45th annual Dayton Train Show has been canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus. The organizers said that the age of show participants and attendees, as well as the cost of insurance contributed to the decision, and added that they are planning the 2021 Dayton Train Show, to be held Nov. 6-7 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

Bengals to have double the number of fans for remaining home games

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced that the state of Ohio approved the team allowing as man as 12,000 fans at each of the remaining six home games. Previously the attendance was limited to 6,000 fans by the state’s public health orders, but Ohio approved a variance for Paul Brown Stadium. The team said that the increase was possible because the fans demonstrated safe and healthy behavior.