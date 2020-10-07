5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Trains, Bengals and hospitalizations

It is Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Dayton Train Show canceled
The 45th annual Dayton Train Show has been canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus. The organizers said that the age of show participants and attendees, as well as the cost of insurance contributed to the decision, and added that they are planning the 2021 Dayton Train Show, to be held Nov. 6-7 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.
Bengals to have double the number of fans for remaining home games
The Cincinnati Bengals have announced that the state of Ohio approved the team allowing as man as 12,000 fans at each of the remaining six home games. Previously the attendance was limited to 6,000 fans by the state’s public health orders, but Ohio approved a variance for Paul Brown Stadium. The team said that the increase was possible because the fans demonstrated safe and healthy behavior.
DeWine says Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis shows nobody is immune
On Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said that the president’s coronavirus diagnosis demonstrates that everyone is at risk, and no one is immune. In particular, DeWine said that Ohioans should use Trump’s case to stay focused on practical steps to contain the coronavirus, such as wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands.
Older Ohioans account for the vast majority of hospitalizations
According to new data, Gov. Mike DeWine said that Ohioans 60 and older make up 70% of coronavirus hospital admissions, up from around 50% in July. Hospitalizations had been decreasing since a peak in mid-July, but data showed that the trend is now increasing, especially on the western side of Ohio.
Second coronavirus relief package likely not coming until after election
President Trump on Tuesday called an end to negotiations with Democrats over an additional coronavirus relief package, announcing, “I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election.” He also promised a “major Stimulus Bill” if he wins. Hours later he took to Twitter to say he would sign a stand-alone bill for another round of $1,200 stimulus checks.