5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Trump tests positive for coronavirus

It is Oct. 2, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.
President Trump and the first lady tested positive for coronavirus
President Donald Trump announced early Friday morning that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus. The announcement came hours after the president confirmed that one of his closest aides Hope Hicks was diagnosed with the virus on Thursday, leading to the president and his wife to be tested.
An antibody study found many Ohioans still susceptible to COVID-19
An antibody study conducted in July looking at active coronavirus cases and the prevalence of people who had the virus in the past found that the number of Ohio adults is relatively low and many are still susceptible. Dr. Abby Norris Turner of Ohio State University said that the exact number of Ohioans who have or already had the coronavirus is unclear, but that millions are still at risk of contracting it.
New coronavirus cases in Dayton-area schools gradually rising
According to data from the Ohio Department of Health, the number of new coronavirus cases reported in Dayton-area schools continues to gradually rise. For the week of Sept. 21-27, 50 new cases were reported in local schools, with 34 cases reported the previous week, and 26 cases the week before, mirroring a statewide week-over-week increase.
Butler, Montgomery counties remain at level 3 on coronavirus advisory
Butler County and Montgomery County are two of nine Ohio counties under a level 3, or red alert, in the state’s coronavirus advisory system, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday. Red level 3 means older Ohioans and those with medical conditions associated with coronavirus complications should consider avoiding unnecessary contact with others such as social gatherings.
More Fairborn students to learn from home due to coronavirus case
On Tuesday, students at Fairborn Intermediate School were sent to learn from home for two weeks following a coronavirus case involving a student or staff member. On Thursday, Fairborn City Schools again announced that it would send students home, this time due to a large number of sixth-graders and staff at Baker Middle School required to quarantine following a positive coronavirus case.