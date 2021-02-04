5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Vaccinations pass cases in Ohio

Ohio vaccinations surpass coronavirus cases

With a boost to school staff vaccinations, on Wednesday the number of Ohioans who have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine passed the total number of Ohioans with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 case. On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 908,096 people have received at least one vaccine dose, eclipsing the 906,727 total cases since the start of the pandemic.

Greene County vaccine waiting list reaches over 20,000 people

A Greene County Public Health waiting list for people to be vaccinated for the coronavirus is currently over 20,000 people, with hundreds more signing up each day. Public Health urged people waiting for vaccines to stay patient as they vaccinate as quickly as possible, though officials noted supplies are limited.