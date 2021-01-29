5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Vaccinations, variants and curfew violations

Springfield mayor gets vaccine

Springfield Mayor Warren Copeland got his first coronavirus vaccine, saying he wanted to receive it publicly so that residents understand it is safe. Copeland is 77, and so is qualified to be vaccinated under Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan.

Schools prepare for vaccinations next week

Staff and personnel at 500 K-12 schools are scheduled to receive doses of coronavirus vaccine next week, as K-12 staff and Ohioans ages 70 and older become eligible for the vaccine on Monday.