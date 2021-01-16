5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Vaccine appointment and supply shortages

Coronavirus vaccine appointments fill up across Miami Valley

Appointments to receive one of a limited supply of coronavirus vaccine quickly filled on Friday, with Premier Health and Kettering Health Network reporting that after one day of accepting appointments for residents 80 and older, all slots for next week were filled. Health departments in Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties also reported no appointments left for next week.

Explore No appointments left for COVID vaccine at Premier Health or Kettering Health

Vaccine supply has been limited

The next phase of coronavirus vaccinations will be slowed by limited supply, to take months to cover all Montgomery County residents eligible in the first two phases of the state’s vaccination plans. Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported governors across the state accusing the Trump administration of deceiving the states about the amount of coronavirus vaccines they can expect to receive, while the administration attributed the anger to confusion or misguided expectations.