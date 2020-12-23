5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Vaccine myths, Vaccine deliveries and 10 million masks

It is Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
ODH addresses COVID-19 vaccine myths and misconceptions
As vaccine shipments continue to bring more doses of the coronavirus vaccine to Ohio, the Ohio Department of Health decided to address myths and misconceptions about them. These include answers to whether the vaccines are safe, if the vaccines will become mandatory and whether you could potentially contract COVID-19 from the vaccine.
Coronavirus deaths jump to 130 reported Tuesday
Ohio has reported 130 deaths due to the coronavirus on Tuesday, far above the 21-day average and the third-highest number the state has ever recorded. In addition, daily hospitalizations rose again to more than 500 to 546, which is also far above average. Total numbers of Ohioans in the hospital, however, remained below 5,000 for the fifth day in a row.
Ohio to receive almost 19,500 more vaccines this week than expected
Ohio is scheduled to receive 89,700 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Christmas Eve, which is 19,500 shots more than the state expected, according to the Ohio Department of Health. This comes after Ohio announced on Friday that it would only be receiving about half the number of Pfizer vaccines initially expected.
Vaccine arrives in Montgomery, Miami counties
On Tuesday, vaccine doses were delivered and administered at Miami Valley Hospital and Dayton Children’s Hospital, and were delivered to Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County and Miami County Public Health. The hospitals began Tuesday to administer the first of the two-dose regimen to frontline workers, while the health departments plan to start vaccinating emergency medical service workers and home healthcare personnel this week.
Ohio to send 10 million disposable face masks to Ohioans 65 and older
In a project called the 10 Million Mask Mailer, the Ohio Departments of Aging and Health will send five masks each to Ohio’s 2.1 million residents aged 65 and up. The masks will also come with information about staying health throughout the winter months.