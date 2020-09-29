5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Winter guard, the Flyers and in-person schooling

The Winter Guard International World Championships will be canceled again

The Winter Guard International World Championships will be canceled again in 2021 due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The WGI competition has a large economic impact on the region – in April 2019, over nine days the event generated an estimated 24,705,000 in spending impact for the region.

The Dayton Flyers have returned to team workouts

After the Dayton Flyers season was cut short on March 12, and the program was again paused in August when an outbreak of coronavirus closed the University of Dayton campus, the Flyers have finally been able to return to team activities. Full in-person classes resumed at UD on Thursday.