5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Winter guard, the Flyers and in-person schooling

It is Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.
The Winter Guard International World Championships will be canceled again
The Winter Guard International World Championships will be canceled again in 2021 due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The WGI competition has a large economic impact on the region – in April 2019, over nine days the event generated an estimated 24,705,000 in spending impact for the region.
The Dayton Flyers have returned to team workouts
After the Dayton Flyers season was cut short on March 12, and the program was again paused in August when an outbreak of coronavirus closed the University of Dayton campus, the Flyers have finally been able to return to team activities. Full in-person classes resumed at UD on Thursday.
A Xenia nursing home was cited in state COVID-19 inspections
Most nursing homes passed state coronavirus infection control inspections, but one local facility in Xenia was cited in August for failing to test and monitor symptoms of some residents in quarantine. Several problems were found at the Hospitality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, including not completing assessment screenings for some residents in quarantine, moving residents into quarantine without testing them, and not disposing of biohazard trash correctly. The nursing home has since completed a list of corrective actions.
Multiple area schools return to in-person learning
Centerville, Northmont, and Dayton schools have all announced plans to have students return to in-person learning. Both Centerville’s and Northmont’s plans call for returning to face-to-face classes starting next month, while Dayton Public Schools will follow a longer, phased return plan.
TEDxDayton announced its lineup for its free event this year
The lineup has been announced for TEDxDayton 2020, which will be a free, virtual event this year. Spread over Nov. 10, Nov. 12, Nov. 17 and Nov. 19, 16 local speakers will give “talks to share the TEDx spirit of ideas worth spreading.”