5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Worker’s Compensation and Kroger testing

Gov. DeWine requests $5 billion dividend for Ohio businesses

Gov. Mike DeWine has requested that the Bureau of Worker’s Compensation approve a $5 billion dividend to help support businesses hurt by the pandemic. DeWine said that if approved, the checks would begin going out in December and range from hundreds to millions of dollars each. This request is in addition to the $419.5 million CARES Act funding package approved on Monday.

Ohio updates travel advisory to include nine states

Ohio has issued its weekly update to the state’s travel advisory to include nine states, the most to be on the list so far in the pandemic. The list includes: Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Dakota, Utah and Wisconsin. Not included in the list due to gaps in data but also to be avoided, according the Ohio Department of Health, are Mississippi and Wyoming.