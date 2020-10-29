X

5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Worker’s Compensation and Kroger testing

NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Local News | 3 hours ago
By Daniel Susco

It is Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.

Gov. DeWine requests $5 billion dividend for Ohio businesses

Gov. Mike DeWine has requested that the Bureau of Worker’s Compensation approve a $5 billion dividend to help support businesses hurt by the pandemic. DeWine said that if approved, the checks would begin going out in December and range from hundreds to millions of dollars each. This request is in addition to the $419.5 million CARES Act funding package approved on Monday.

ExploreDeWine requests $5B dividend to support Ohio businesses

Ohio updates travel advisory to include nine states

Ohio has issued its weekly update to the state’s travel advisory to include nine states, the most to be on the list so far in the pandemic. The list includes: Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Dakota, Utah and Wisconsin. Not included in the list due to gaps in data but also to be avoided, according the Ohio Department of Health, are Mississippi and Wyoming.

ExploreOhioans should avoid travel to 9 states

Kroger to offer rapid antibody testing at end of November

Kroger announced that it would begin offering rapid antibody testing for $25 at its pharmacies to help inform people if they had been infected with the coronavirus. The tests, which are conducted with a finger-prick blood sample, are currently available in California and Michigan, but the company said the tests would be available at all pharmacies and clinics by the end of November.

ExploreKroger to offer antibody testing at its pharmacies

Outbreak found at MonDay Correctional Institution in Dayton

An outbreak of the coronavirus has been found at the MonDay Correctional Institution in Dayton, which said that 30 of its 67 female residents tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak was found after one case was confirmed in the female facility, leading to it being quarantined while the whole population was tested. One staff member and three others connected to MonDay also tested positive.

ExploreMonDay Correctional in Dayton reports COVID-19 outbreak

Here’s what we know about Clark County and the level 4 watch list

Clark County will find out on Thursday whether it will move up to level 4, the highest possible level on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System that monitors the spread of the coronavirus. The Springfield News-Sun’s Riley Newton and Natalie Jones explain what exactly that means and what goes into that designation.

ExploreCoronavirus: What we know about Clark County and the level 4 watch list

In Other News

