54 local students test in top 1%, earn National Merit honor

By last fall, more than 1.5 million students in the current senior class took the PSAT — a precursor to the Scholastic Aptitude Test college entrance exam. But only 16,000 high-scoring students nationally were named semifinalists, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

Most semifinalists will be named finalists and become eligible for NMSC scholarships. To do so, they must submit detailed applications of their accomplishments and be recommended by an official at their high school.