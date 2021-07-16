7th annual Barnstorming Carnival this weekend

A variety of set events will take place throughout both days, including plane rides, tours of vintage aircraft, and more.

Explore Panda Express looking at Springfield as possible location for new restaurant

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, there will be a classic car cruise-in. Bob Pitch will be the host, and will deejay the event.

The event will include a food truck rally from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The rally will include a variety of local favorites, such as Kona, Cupzilla, The Salty Dog and more.

Due to the pandemic, some activities won’t be available, as some safety measures will still be observed.

“It’s been difficult to make sure guidelines are followed, as the government would want us to have. I decided not to get the bounce house, or have face painters, with everything still going on. I just hope people understand,” Davenport chuckled.

Activities will still include kids’ peddle planes, paper and powered rocket building workshops, foam glider building, balloon tying clowns, and magic shows.

Davenport hopes for a good turnout, and is hoping there won’t be as much rain as the forecast predicts, he said.

“We just never know [how much attendance will be], but we usually get anywhere from 5,000 to 6,000 people at the event,” he said.

His hope is that families, individuals, and especially the youth of the area can benefit from attending the event this weekend, as Davenport’s love for planes and interest in barnstorming began at a young age.

Explore Summer Tour Series in Springfield resets this week

“As a kid, I always wanted to have an old biplane, and give rides, and that’s kind of what happened when I got older. I said, ‘I want one of those biplanes, so I can fly it around,’ and it just sounded cool, and that’s what drew me to it. When you read about barnstormers, they live like gypsies or nomads, flying from town to town, giving rides, and meeting millions of people over the years,” he said.

In a press release for the event, it was shared stated that, “One of the newest aircraft additions is a 1930 New Standard D-25 biplane. This type of aircraft in its day — and still by many — is considered the King of the barnstormers.” Fifteen-minute biplane rides will be offered at the event for an additional cost.

The press release also shared that Andrew King will also be offering rides in his blue open cockpit 1928 Curtiss Wright Travel Air 4000, and Kestrel Warbirds from the Dayton area will also be offering rides at the event with their WWII AT-6 Texan.

“I like meeting people, I like making them happy, and it makes me happy to see that they’re happy. I hope that people can come and enjoy the event, but the real goal of it to bring the younger generation in, and show them what aviation was, and still is. We want them to see that the airport has opened up for them to come in to enjoy the event, the planes, and for them to learn,” Davenport said.

His hope is that the event is once again a success, and is more than just an ordinary summer event, he said.

“There’s no event like this in the area, and we’re looking forward to providing a fun and educational experience,” Davenport said.

Admission to the general event is free, and open to all ages. A pancake breakfast will be available from 8 to 11 a.m. each morning of the event. Donations are requested in return for breakfast.

As stated on the event’s website, “The Barnstorming Carnival is the opportunity to experience some of the rarest 1920s,1930s and 1940s aircraft gathered together in our local area.”

To learn more, visit https://www.barnstormingcarnival.com/ or the Barnstorming Carnival page on Facebook.