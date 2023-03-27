’90s band Everclear to perform at West Chester festival

8 p.m. - Joey Said No

Saturday, July 1:

Noon - Model Behavior

3:45 p.m. - Everyday People Band

7:45 p.m. - TBA National Act

Sunday, July 2:

Noon - Ninety Four .04

4:30 p.m. - Naked Karate Girls

8 p.m. - Everclear

There will be fireworks at 10 p.m. from the township.

Everclear is known for its hits “Santa Monica,” “Wonderful” and “Father of Mine.” It has been performing since 1991.

Taps Tastes & Tunes will also have food and drinks, carnival rides and more. It’s a free festival with all-day ride passes for purchase.

See more online at ThingsToDoCincinnati.com.