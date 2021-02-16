X

AAA crews rescue 100 drivers since midnight

Ohio Department of Transportation trucks plow snow on I-675 near Wilmington Pike Tuesday morning, February 16, 2021.
Credit: Marshall Gorby

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

AAA crews are reporting an increase in extrication requests as drivers battle snowy roads Tuesday morning.

Since midnight, AAA’s Roadside Rescue Team has helped more than 100 stranded motorists in the Miami Valley.

With frigid temperatures and more snow expected in the coming days, AAA is reminding drivers that vehicle breakdowns during extreme cold can be dangerous, especially to the elderly and young children.

Anyone who must go out should make sure they have an emergency kit.

According to AAA, the kit should include:

  • Fully charged cell phone with pre-programmed rescue apps and important phone numbers as well as a car charger
  • Bottled water
  • First-aid kit
  • Non-perishable snacks for human and pet passengers
  • Bag of abrasive material, such as sand, salt, cat litter, or traction mats
  • Snow shovel
  • Blankets
  • Extra warm clothing, including coat, gloves, hats, scarves
  • Flashlight with extra batteries
  • Window washer solvent
  • Ice scraper with brush
  • Cloth or roll of paper towels
  • Jumper cables
  • Warning devices, such as flares or triangles
  • Basic toolkit, including screwdrivers, pliers and adjustable wrench

