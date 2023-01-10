Activity at Spooky Nook Sports mega-complex to begin ramping up

Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President Dan Bates said although the ramp-up is gradual, “seeing is believing.”

“It’s exciting to see enough movement forward to prove the project is coming to fruition as promised,” said Bates. “I actually like that there is a gradual build because it gives local businesses and residents an opportunity to adjust. The business community is excited but also has a learning curve to adjust to a whole new influx of customers.”

Though the facility is open and Spooky Nook officials are bringing more features online as time progresses, facility spokeswoman Bonnie Bastian said, “There is work still to do.”

“As we invite more people into our complex for competitions, rec leagues, our fitness center, practices, and events, we know they will be amazed at the magnitude of our facility and all that we bring to the area,” she said. “We look forward to being the place where people gather together for fun and entertainment and to be able to introduce visitors to all that the Hamilton community has to offer.”

While the facility’s organizers are scheduling events and tournaments, they are delaying what could be one of their marquee events in the future. The MLK Champion Mill Classic volleyball tournament will be postponed until January 2024, Bastian said, adding that the delay for the tournament is for Spooky Nook officials “to focus on other events we have scheduled. They’ll have additional tournaments coming this summer and fall.

There is a parking $5 fee to spectate or participate in an event at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, and Bastian said tournament organizers might charge an additional entry fee. Though there are annual membership fees for the complex, people can purchase a daily fitness center pass for $15, but fitness center members have members-only pickleball courts and a basketball court. Hotel guests and those purchasing a day pass would have access to those as well, Bastian said.

Here are the scheduled events set for Spooky Nook in the coming weeks:

Feb. 4-5: Champion Mill Futsal Classic

Feb. 5: Spooky Nook Champion Mill and Field Hockey Life Field Hockey Tournament

Feb. 18-19: The Sweetheart SMASH Youth Basketball Tournament

March 18-19: The Shamrock Showdown Youth Volleyball Tournament

March 25-26: Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill Shootout Youth Basketball Tournament

General facility hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays to Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

The winter adult rec leagues have already started, but registration is still open for the winter youth boys and girls basketball leagues, which start later this month. For rec league information, visit www.spookynooksports.com/hamilton and select “Sports” on the menu bar at the top of the website.

When at Spooky Nook, there are several local businesses that either have or will open. Municipal Brew Works was the first Hamilton business to open within the development. and Hamilton businesses Sara’s House and Petals & Wicks will open a second location within the conference center side of the complex, and Flub’s Dariette will open its fourth Butler County location inside Spooky Nook.

Spooky Nook will have its own restaurant open, called the Forklift & Palate, but an opening date has not been announced.

Orthopedic Associates of Southwest Ohio, whose medical staff will be the first to aid athletes injured at the sports facility, announced in September it will be opening a facility inside Spooky Nook.