Agave & Rye has images of what its Hamilton restaurant/bar will look like

“It will be our largest location as of yet, by about 1,500 square feet, so we anticipate it to be one of our top-performing locations,” Sarber said. It should seat 220 people inside, with 130 more outside. About 70 of the outdoor seats will not be enclosed during the winter.

The Ritzi building that will remain will house a “vintage arcade,” which she said has been popular in three other locations. “It’s typically the 30-to-50-year-olds who are on those. That’s more adult fun as well,” she said.

Among popular food items are crispy Brussels sprouts, a cauliflower dish and recently introduced Kung Pao chimichangas, and “epic burgers.” The menu also includes such drinks as a Bourbon, Black Cherry & Mango-Habanero Slushee and a Jalapeño Pineapple margarita.

“It’s really incredibly good-tasting food, so it’s always nice to know that you’re entering into a relationship with a company with a track record,” said city Economic Development Director Jody Gunderson.

A city panel in march agreed to sell the property for $1 to a company called Local Development that will hold the development agreement with the city, with a pledge to spend $2.5 million developing the property. Agave & Rye is designing the space and has a 10-year agreement with Local Development.

“It’s really starting to fill that entertainment corridor there,” Gunderson said.

Also in front of the building closest to Main Street will be the three outdoor pickleball courts.

Pickleball is a sport played on miniature tennis courts, using balls like whiffle balls (with the holes in them), using rackets that are between the sizes of table-tennis paddles and tennis rackets. It can be played by people of all ages and skill sets, Sarber said.

That should be popular not only with Hamilton residents, but also some of the 10,000 or more athletes and their families who will be in town most weekends for tournaments and other events at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, she said.

“There’s going to be so many people who will be coming into town for the event center and sports complex, so we thought, ‘Why not have something active, since you’re already going to have the families in the area that are active?’ ” she said. “It’ll give them something to do, and have margaritas while doing it.”

The property will have 17 parking spots: “Parking’s a little tight there, so we think it’ll help out quite a bit.”