Air Force Museum to open new hands-on space exhibit

A new interactive exhibit designed to inspire new generations of space explorers will be on display at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force from Jan. 28 to Sept. 6.
The exhibit is titled “SPACE: A Journey to Our Future,” according to a news release from the Air Force Museum.
It allows visitors to experience explorations of the past and the future in space.
Highlights of the exhibit include touching actual rocks from the lunar surface of the moon and Mars; exploring a Mars Base Camp while walking through a full-size habitat and work pod; taking a spin on a centrifuge; getting an up-close look at a wide range of artifacts from the space program and looking into future explorations of the universe.
The Air Force Museum said it would issue gloves to each visitor interacting with the exhibit due to COVID-19, as well as cleaning the exhibit throughout the day. Visitors ages 3 and up are required to wear masks at the museum.
The exhibit is located in the museum’s fourth building and features content provided by NASA and the National Science Teachers Association.
The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil or contact the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at 937-255-3286.