Air Force Museum to open new hands-on space exhibit

Highlights of the exhibit include touching actual rocks from the lunar surface of the moon and Mars; exploring a Mars Base Camp while walking through a full-size habitat and work pod; taking a spin on a centrifuge; getting an up-close look at a wide range of artifacts from the space program and looking into future explorations of the universe.

The Air Force Museum said it would issue gloves to each visitor interacting with the exhibit due to COVID-19, as well as cleaning the exhibit throughout the day. Visitors ages 3 and up are required to wear masks at the museum.