Amazon hiring 100K seasonal workers

The new seasonal roles in several locations across the US and Canada will complement its regular full- and part-time positions, the company said in a release. New hires will be fully trained and many job locations include bonus holiday incentives .

Jobs in Amazon’s operations network include stowing, picking, packing shipping and delivering customer orders, and can also include a wide variety of other jobs including managing people, being a safety ambassador, working in HR, IT, operating robotics, and more.