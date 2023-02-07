AMC theaters to charge different ticket prices based on seat location

BreakingNews
News
By
10 hours ago

AMC Theatres has announced it will begin offering different ticket prices based on where the seat is inside the theater.

The seats will be broken into three price tiers: Standard, Value and Preferred Sightline.

Standard Sightline are the most common seats available for the traditional ticket cost.

Value Sightline seats are located in the front row and in select Americans with Disabilities Act seating, and are offered at a lower price, although they are only available to AMC Stubs members, including the free AMC Insider tier membership.

Preferred Sightline seats are generally in the middle of the theater and cost more than a standard seat, though AMC said that AMC Stubs A-List members can reserve Preferred seats at no additional cost.

The tiered seating prices apply to all showtimes starting after 4 p.m., and are expected to be rolled out nationwide by the end of the year.

Eliot Hamlisch, EVP and CMO of AMC Theatres, said, “While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing.”

