Animal Friends Era Sale: Pet shelter ties adoption discount to Taylor Swift tour stop

“In honor of the Queen cat lady, Taylor Swift, all cat adoptions are $13!”

That’s what Animal Friends Humane Society on Princeton Road in Hamilton says about its current promotion aimed at getting orphaned pets adopted out.

“Adopt today! Then after partying all night at the concert you can ‘just stumble on home to your cats’,” the shelter posted on Facebook.

Animal Friends is also offering dogs over 33 pounds for $33, including the licensing fee.

The shelter is located at 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton and is open noon-4:30 p.m. Friday through Tuesday and noon-6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.