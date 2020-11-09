Area Family Video stores continue to close

Family Video is closing locations across the Midwest, and stores in Huber Heights and Kettering are among them, the stores’ owner said Monday.
The stores have begun a liquidation, selling movies, games, CBD products, store fixtures and more at what Family Video owner Highland Ventures Ltd calls discounted rates. The stores will be closed before year’s end.
The last remaining brick-and-mortar movie rental store chain will continue to operate 250 mostly Midwestern stores, the company said in a release.
“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people of Huber Heights and Kettering along with our incredible staff for the many years of support and service," Keith Hoogland, chief executive of Highland Ventures, said in the release.
The company still has locations in Fairborn (1896 S. Maple Ave.) and Riverside (5464 Burkhardt Road).
Hamilton’s Family Video store closed last month, days shy of its 16th anniversary at what was its Main Street location.
Highland has also recently closed stores in Champaign, Ill.; Ashwaubenon, Wisc.; Battle Creek, Mich.; Pennsylvania and elsewhere.
The Illinois-based store chain has persisted in recent years in areas where Internet service and film streaming were unreliable. Forbes magazine in 2017 estimated that Highland Ventures brought in $450 million in annual revenue.
In an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer, Derek Dye, a brand manager for Highland, estimated that 200 of its stores closed overall as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. He told the newspaper that he expected 50 to 60 more stores to close by year’s end.
The Huber Heights and Kettering locations are available for lease or purchase. Contact Bill Mohler at bill.mohler@legacypro.com for more information.