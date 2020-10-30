X

Area Kroger stores offer drive-thru trick-or-treat today and tomorrow

By Kristen Spicker

Three area Kroger stores are getting into the spooky spirit with drive-thru treat-or-treating today and tomorrow.

Customers are encouraged to wear their favorite costumes and face coverings as they trick-or-treat from their vehicles.

Follow the signs at participating locations to the designated trick-or-treat area. Store associates will help direct customers through the line where they will receive a treat and coupon book.

For employees' safety, all associates will wear face masks, gloves and reflective vests.

Trick-or-treating is from 5 to 9 p.m. today and tomorrow or until supplies run out.

The following locations are participating:

  • 1095 S. Main St. in Centerville
  • 5400 Cornerstone North Blvd. in Centerville
  • 885 Union Blvd. in Englewood

