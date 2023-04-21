Art & Earth Day celebrated this weekend at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park

Artwork from high school students in Warren Davison’s 8th District Congressional Art Competition, “An Artistic Discovery” will be on display at Pyramid Hill through April 30.

“For us, it’s great that we were able to have this reception coincide with Art & Earth Day. We are really encouraging everyone to see the whole picture of the park. We are going to have activities at the Ancient Sculpture Museum, at the Pyramid House, and at the Pavilion, so there will be a lot going on throughout the park,” Templeton Wilson said.

She said Pyramid Hill supports the full spectrum of art and works with emerging artists, including high school and college students, to established artists like Chakaia Booker.

Students and professors from local art programs will also participate in the Art & Earth Day activities.

“We have a lot of collaborations with local universities, so we have the University of Cincinnati’s DAAP program students doing some outdoor exhibitions as well as some Miami University Regionals students. Then, Professor Roscoe Wilson from Miami University Regionals will do a Live Sculpting Demonstration as well,” Templeton Wilson said.

The event will celebrate art and nature with many of Pyramid Hill’s community partners and it will meet the growing need for fun, outdoor family activities.

“We made sure to add even more children’s and family-friendly programming this year, so that they are learning but also being able to create art during that day,” Templeton Wilson said.

In addition, Kabobske Food Truck will be on site, offering a variety of food and beverage items from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

This will be the first weekend for the park’s summer hours, so Pyramid Hill will be open until 8 p.m.

How to go

What: Art & Earth Day at Pyramid Hill

Where: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday

Cost: Adult admission is $10; Children ages 6 to 12 are $5 and ages 5 and younger are free. Free for members.

More info: Visit www.pyramidhill.org for a complete schedule of events and activities. Events and activities are included in the price of admission.

Art & Earth Day at Pyramid Hill: Schedule

9-10 a.m. - Photography Walk

10-11 a.m. - Guided Nature Walk

10 a.m.-noon - Collaborative Artwork Workshop

10 a.m-noon - 8th Congressional District High School Art Competition Presentation and Reception

11-11:45 a.m. - Family Friendly Yoga

Noon-3 p.m. - Roscoe Wilson Live Sculpting

Noon-1 p.m. - Jill Krutick Artist Talk

2-3 p.m. - Student Sculpture Installation Tour

2-4 p.m. - Collaborative Artwork Workshop

3-3:30 p.m. - Thank You Address and Seed “Bombing” with Tadmor Greenes

3-4 p.m. - Plant Potting Activity with Tadmor Greenes