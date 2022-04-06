Arts and Humanities Festival taking place at Miami University-Hamilton today through Saturday

Interactive Creative Activity: Community and coursework takes place at 11 a.m. Thursday in Schwarm Commons Room 120. The public is invited to participate with a group of Community Arts and Nonprofit and Community Studies majors who will present their community-based and student-led activities. New groups of students will present at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Harry T. Wilks Conference. No RSVP is required.

Improvisational Comedy Workshop is set for 1 p.m. Thursday in the Harry T. Wilks Conference Center. People who attend are invited to be in the moment, play improv games and more.

“I Remember: The Race to the Moon in the 1960s,” is at 3 p.m. Thursday in the Harry T. Wilks Conference Center. Historian Michael Carrafiello will recount humanity’s first trip to the moon from the first Project Mercury launches to landings on the moon, drawing on his own memories from those heady days of the 1960s. No RSVP is required.

Steamroller Printing of Relief Blocks will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in the north parking lot near Wilks and Phelps Halls. Andrew Au and his students will create art right before your very eyes (heavy-duty road equipment may be involved). No RSVP is required.

SATURDAY ACTIVITIES

Student Work from MJF 146: Intro to Media Production is taking place at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Harry T. Wilks Conference Center. These works are submitted by students who wish to gain experience in exhibiting their video works in a professional public setting.

Humanity: From Survival to Revival (dystopia to utopia), 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Harry T. Wilks Conference Center. This intermedia performance valorizes “human-centered” interactions and experiences by combining live music performance with an interactive, audio-visual survival game. This work depicts the transformation of the dystopian state of humanity (survival) to utopianism (revival) in the visual and sonic realms by inviting the audience’s voluntary participation as part of the performance.

Sisterhood of SurvHIVors by Jennie Hawley, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday in Phelps Hall 307. In this public reading, audience members will be taken back to the late 1990s, when six women deal with stigma, disclosure, and death, at an HIV/AIDS Agency. Meeting as a Task Force, they address issues affecting themselves and their families. Based on true events. A talk-back session with the playwright will conclude the evening.

