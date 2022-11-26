Atrium Medical Center gives ‘fitting tribute’ to organization’s dedication to hospital

Earlier this month, an October Glory Maple tree was dedicated near Atrium’s Centennial Garden, located along the 1.3-mile paved Turner Trail, a walking trail that circles part of the Atrium’s campus.

The tree was dedicated by Atrium Medical Center and Atrium Medical Center Foundation in honor of the Middletown Area Federation Women’s Club that raised more than $1.2 million for the hospital, said Mike Stautberg, president of Atrium Medical Center Foundation.