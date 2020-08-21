BACK TO SCHOOL: Our list of how area schools are starting new year

Let the Dayton Daily News be your guide to the new school year and all of the challenges districts face in this coronavirus pandemic. Visit daytondailynews.com/back-to-school to see your school’s plans and other stories related to the new school year.
Schools doing fully in-person education five days a week
Legacy Christian: Aug. 13 start
Chaminade Julienne HS: Aug. 18-21 start **
Dayton Christian: Aug. 19 start
Fenwick HS: Aug. 19 start
Miami Valley School: Aug. 19 start **
Alter HS: Aug. 19-21 start **
** requests to be fully online go to school principal for review
Schools offering a choice of 100% in-person or 100% online
Lebanon: Aug. 17 start
Brookville: Aug. 19 start
Carroll HS: Aug. 19-21 start
Troy Christian: Aug. 20 start
Vandalia-Butler: Aug. 24 start
Greenon: Aug. 24 start
Xenia: Aug. 24 start
Greeneview: Aug. 25 start
Covington: Aug. 25 start
Newton: Aug. 25 start
Bethel: Aug. 25 start
Tipp City: Aug. 31 start
Eaton: Aug. 31-Sept. 1 start
Fairborn: Sept. 8 start
Piqua: Sept. 8 start
Bradford: Sept. 8 start
Milton-Union: Sept. 8 start
Miamisburg: Sept. 8 start
Franklin: Sept. 8 start
Carlisle: Sept. 8 start
Wayne Local: Sept. 8 start
Springboro: Sept. 8-11 start
Schools going fully online for at least the first quarter
North Dayton School of Discovery: Aug. 10 start
Pathway School of Discovery: Aug. 12 start
Emerson Academy: Aug. 12 start
Dayton Leadership Academy: Aug. 17 start
Horizon Science Academies: Aug. 17 start
Centerville: Aug. 24 start
Trotwood: Aug. 24 start
DECA and DECA Prep schools: Aug. 24 start
West Carrollton: Aug. 24-31 start
Tecumseh: Aug. 26 start
Yellow Springs: Aug. 27 start
Northmont: Sept. 1 start
Kettering: Sept. 8 start
Dayton: Sept. 8 start
Northridge: Sept. 8 start
Jefferson Twp.: Sept. 8 start
Imagine Klepinger: Sept. 8 start
Schools starting online, with possible changes within a few weeks
Miami Valley CTC: Aug. 13-14 start, first three weeks fully online, then 2-day-in, 3-day-ouy hybrid model
Dayton Regional STEM School: Aug. 19-20 start; all students fully online, to be reviewed in September
Huber Heights: Aug. 27, first two weeks fully online, then staggered return by grade level (with option to stay fully online)
Schools with choice between 100% online or adjustable plans based on health alert map levels
Beavercreek: Aug. 24-25 start, adjustable in-person model is currently set for full five days per week.
Oakwood: Aug. 24 start, adjustable in-person model likely to start with half-day school, five days a week.
Cedar Cliff: Aug. 26 start, adjustable in-person model is currently set for full five days per week.
Miami East: Aug. 26-27 start; adjustable in-person model is currently set for full five days per week.
Troy: Sept. 8 start, adjustable in-person model is currently set for full five days per week.
Schools where students will have a mix of online and in-person classes
Spring Valley Academy: Aug. 17 start; hybrid model with students in-person 2-3 days per week and online the other days.
Bellbrook: Aug. 17-18 start, choice of fully online or in-person school; in-person model starts at two days per week then shifts to five days a week Sept. 8
Warren Co. Career Center: Aug. 17-21 start; first three weeks are hybrid model with students in-person 1 day and online the other four days.
Upper Valley Career Center: Aug. 20-21 start; hybrid model with students in-person 2-3 days per week and online the other days.
Greene Co. Career Center: Aug. 25-26 start, hybrid model with students in-person 2-3 days per week and online the other days.
New Lebanon: Aug. 31 start, had choice of fully online school or a hybrid with 2 days per week in-person and the rest online.
Valley View: Sept. 8-9 start, had choice of fully online school or a hybrid with 1-2 days per week in-person and the rest online.
Mad River: Sept. 8-9 start, had choice of fully online school or a hybrid with 2-3 days per week in-person and the rest online.