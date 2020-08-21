X

BACK TO SCHOOL: Our list of how area schools are starting new year

Bellbrook High School started it's second first day of classes Tuesday, Aug. 18. All students and staff were wearing masked and practicing social distancing. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Local News | Aug 21, 2020
By Jeremy P. Kelley

Schools doing fully in-person education five days a week

Legacy Christian: Aug. 13 start

Chaminade Julienne HS: Aug. 18-21 start **

Dayton Christian: Aug. 19 start

Fenwick HS: Aug. 19 start

Miami Valley School: Aug. 19 start **

Alter HS: Aug. 19-21 start **

** requests to be fully online go to school principal for review

Schools offering a choice of 100% in-person or 100% online

Lebanon: Aug. 17 start

Brookville: Aug. 19 start

Carroll HS: Aug. 19-21 start

Troy Christian: Aug. 20 start

Vandalia-Butler: Aug. 24 start

Greenon: Aug. 24 start

Xenia: Aug. 24 start

Greeneview: Aug. 25 start

Covington: Aug. 25 start

Newton: Aug. 25 start

Bethel: Aug. 25 start

Tipp City: Aug. 31 start

Eaton: Aug. 31-Sept. 1 start

Fairborn: Sept. 8 start

Piqua: Sept. 8 start

Bradford: Sept. 8 start

Milton-Union: Sept. 8 start

Miamisburg: Sept. 8 start

Franklin: Sept. 8 start

Carlisle: Sept. 8 start

Wayne Local: Sept. 8 start

Springboro: Sept. 8-11 start

Schools going fully online for at least the first quarter

North Dayton School of Discovery: Aug. 10 start

Pathway School of Discovery: Aug. 12 start

Emerson Academy: Aug. 12 start

Dayton Leadership Academy: Aug. 17 start

Horizon Science Academies: Aug. 17 start

Centerville: Aug. 24 start

Trotwood: Aug. 24 start

DECA and DECA Prep schools: Aug. 24 start

West Carrollton: Aug. 24-31 start

Tecumseh: Aug. 26 start

Yellow Springs: Aug. 27 start

Northmont: Sept. 1 start

Kettering: Sept. 8 start

Dayton: Sept. 8 start

Northridge: Sept. 8 start

Jefferson Twp.: Sept. 8 start

Imagine Klepinger: Sept. 8 start

Schools starting online, with possible changes within a few weeks

Miami Valley CTC: Aug. 13-14 start, first three weeks fully online, then 2-day-in, 3-day-ouy hybrid model

Dayton Regional STEM School: Aug. 19-20 start; all students fully online, to be reviewed in September

Huber Heights: Aug. 27, first two weeks fully online, then staggered return by grade level (with option to stay fully online)

Schools with choice between 100% online or adjustable plans based on health alert map levels

Beavercreek: Aug. 24-25 start, adjustable in-person model is currently set for full five days per week.

Oakwood: Aug. 24 start, adjustable in-person model likely to start with half-day school, five days a week.

Cedar Cliff: Aug. 26 start, adjustable in-person model is currently set for full five days per week.

Miami East: Aug. 26-27 start; adjustable in-person model is currently set for full five days per week.

Troy: Sept. 8 start, adjustable in-person model is currently set for full five days per week.

Schools where students will have a mix of online and in-person classes

Spring Valley Academy: Aug. 17 start; hybrid model with students in-person 2-3 days per week and online the other days.

Bellbrook: Aug. 17-18 start, choice of fully online or in-person school; in-person model starts at two days per week then shifts to five days a week Sept. 8

Warren Co. Career Center: Aug. 17-21 start; first three weeks are hybrid model with students in-person 1 day and online the other four days.

Upper Valley Career Center: Aug. 20-21 start; hybrid model with students in-person 2-3 days per week and online the other days.

Greene Co. Career Center: Aug. 25-26 start, hybrid model with students in-person 2-3 days per week and online the other days.

New Lebanon: Aug. 31 start, had choice of fully online school or a hybrid with 2 days per week in-person and the rest online.

Valley View: Sept. 8-9 start, had choice of fully online school or a hybrid with 1-2 days per week in-person and the rest online.

Mad River: Sept. 8-9 start, had choice of fully online school or a hybrid with 2-3 days per week in-person and the rest online.

