Bald eagles stuck in frozen German Twp. field

One eagle was able to quickly escape, but the other two appeared to be struggling with each other, Stitzel said. He and other officers began making noises to try to get the birds’ attention, and the eagles eventually were freed from the water.

Stitzel said his department contacted the Glen Helen Raptor Center, which advised that the eagles -- although cold and exhausted -- were likely not injured due to the icy scuttle.

Bald eagles are resilient birds, said Ohio Division of Wildlife Communication Manager Brian Plasters.

“They’re incredibly tough,” he said. “Stronger than you think. If they could fly away, they’ll be OK.”

Two bald eagles were found stuck and in distress in an icy field in German Twp. Clark County Friday, Feb 18, 2022 but were able to free themselves. CREDIT GERMAN TOWNSHIP POLICE

Clark County is a known home to several eagle families, with five nests being recorded in the county during the Division of Wildlife’s 2020 eagle nest survey.

The population of the bird has seen improvement in Southern Ohio over the years for a variety of factors, Plasters said: an abundance of water sources, big trees for nesting and prey, for example.

Although the eagles could have broken through the thin ice during a territorial dispute, it’s hard to say for certain what happened. Plasters said the eagles could have spotted a potential food source in the waters. Early winter is also a time where many bald eagles mate and begin nesting, he said.

Stitzel said he was happy to see the eagles escape unscathed.

“The bird is such an amazing creature,” he said. “And they carry so much symbolism.”