Beatles tribute band to perform rooftop event on Springfield parking garage

“It’s exciting to watch the concert with the city as a backdrop. It creates a sense of pride in your city,” he said.

There are six performers in Come Together, and while they don’t dress in Beatle outfits or mop top wigs, they focus instead on the music. Johnson said the musicians have toured with national acts and done their own projects.

While the music is the draw, the event will offer a rounded experience, or whole vibe as Johnson describes it, with seven food trucks and a beer garden.

A few VIP tickets may still be available for $20 apiece that will include a provided dedicated seat, the best view of the stage and dedicated bar with shorter lines. Those setting up in the park are encouraged to arrive early to find the best spots.

The event is presented by Skyline Chili with a portion of the proceeds to benefit WYSO.

Following the concert, an afterparty event will be at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co. with live music from Harold Hensley, who will also warm up for the show at 5 p.m.

Chris Schutte, vice-president, destination marketing + communications for the Greater Springfield Partnership, said there’s a possibility of future such live shows.

“We’ve discussed partnering with Brian and Level Up for events in the past,” he said. “Come Together seemed like the perfect event to kick off our partnership given the success they’ve had with this show in Dayton. We’re always looking for new opportunities to bring great events to Springfield.”

HOW TO GO

What: Come Together Springfield 2023 – A Rooftop Beatles Tribute

Where: National Road Commons Park, 50 W. Main St., Springfield

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 16

Admission: Free

More info: www.cometogetherband.net/