Beer festival, Flying Circus show in Butler County this weekend

Mark your calendars for these summer events and festivals:
Jungle Jim’s International Craft Beer Festival will be held on Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15, at The Oscar Station at Jungle Jim’s International Market, starting at 6:30 p.m., each day (with an early-admission ticket.) The event begins at 7:30 p.m. for general admission ticket holders. This annual event will highlight more than 400 beers from over 100 different breweries. Presented by Jungle Jim’s award-winning Beer Department, the weekend is dedicated to everything about craft beer, including its creation, the breweries, the people behind them, and their fans. Attendees will get to spend time with like-minded beer enthusiasts as they sample and sip an array of beers. Attendees can use a tasting guide to take note of all their favorites. Plus, there will be food trucks, live music, and more. General admission tickets start at $25 (plus an applicable online ticketing fee.) For more info., or to purchase tickets, go to https://junglejims.com/international-craft-beer-festival-2/.
Greater Cincinnati Radio Control Club will present the 63rd Annual Flying Circus Airshow on Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16, from noon to 3:30 p.m., daily. Admission is $5. Free admission for children under the age of 7. “Like in previous years, there will be radio-controlled airplanes of all shapes, sizes, and speeds,” said Mark Feist, a member of the airshow committee for the Flying Circus and an airshow announcer. One of the highly anticipated events of the year, Flying Circus Airshow, is set to take place at the Butler County Regional Airport on Father’s Day weekend. The event will feature over 200 model aircraft of all kinds. There will be planes with glow engines, gasoline powered planes, electric powered planes of all different shapes and sizes. Miniature jet turbines power the jets. The show has become a family-friendly tradition. Aircrafts will be flown throughout the day, beginning at noon with the “National Anthem” and “Parade Fly.” For more information, and a complete schedule of events, go to www.RCFlyingCircus.com and www.gcrcc.net.
