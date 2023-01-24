dayton logo
X

Bengals fans who are traveling for playoffs games: We want to talk to you

News
41 minutes ago

Cox First Media’s newspapers, including the Dayton Daily News, Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com are looking for Cincinnati Bengals fans who went to Buffalo last week and (or) will go to Kansas City this weekend.

How are you traveling? What are your plans?

Fill out this form and let us know. We will reach out to some of you to interview.

In Other News
1
Here’s what it will cost to see the Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship...
2
Alaska program sparks interest in firefighting for Springfield grad
3
Hell’s Kitchen chef to speak at Hamilton chamber annual meeting
4
Grammy-winning pop star Sheena Easton to perform at Clark State
5
Vietnam War focus of upcoming program at Miami Middletown
© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top