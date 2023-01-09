Bengals-Ravens wild card ticket prices: Here’s what it will cost you

The good news is that prices are more reasonable than last year’s first round playoff tickets against the Raiders, where upper deck seats started around $225.

Wild Card games typically have the lowest prices of any playoff games.

Ticketmaster had upper deck seats at Paycor stadium starting at $199 as of Monday morning.

On StubHub, we found re-sale tickets starting at $177.

SeatGeek had resale tickets starting at $176.

Vivid Seats had the cheapest prices we found, starting at $163.

At all sites, prices quickly go to $500 or more for field level seats, with some 50 yard line seats selling for $1,400 on SeatGeek.

Note that these prices can and will change at any time, and that the Bengals could release more seats at face value later.