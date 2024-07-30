Big River Get Down in Hamilton this weekend: What to know

The only way people may attend the show is if they purchase Big River Get Down VIP tickets, which includes both days of the festival.

The Big River Get Down’s full-day music festival event will be Saturday at RiversEdge, an outdoor amphitheater along the Great Miami River in Hamilton.

“Hamilton is David’s hometown, said Adam Helms, director of resident Services, in a previous Journal-News interview. “That’s the thing that makes Big River Get Down unique. It’s a festival of perfect scale. It’s not so overwhelming, where you have to navigate big crowds. You can walk around town during the day and explore the sculptures as well as the restaurants and other businesses downtown,” Helms said.

“Big River Get Down has always been about bringing people both from Hamilton, and from outside of Hamilton, to Hamilton, and just checking out where David’s from. It’s a cool spot,” he said.

The event will feature five bands on Saturday, including a headlining performance by Shaw and the Revivalists. Doors on Saturday open at 2:30 p.m.

Artists set to perform at the festival include Harbour at 3:30 p.m. and J & The Causeways at 4:45 p.m. The concert will continue with The Heavy Heavy at 6 p.m. and Nolan Taylor at 7:30 p.m. The Revivalists, fronted by Shaw, will perform at 9 p.m.

The festival has continued to grow as the result of a strong partnership between RiversEdge, the city of Hamilton and David Shaw and The Revivalists. Many other community partners, businesses as well as the residents have supported the event.

In 2015, Shaw worked with city officials to establish David Shaw’s Big River Get Down as an annual event to help give back to his hometown of Hamilton. Proceeds from the event have been donated to Hamilton’s Fourth of July fireworks and RiversEdge Amphitheater.

Shaw graduated from Hamilton High School in 2001. He currently resides in New Orleans.

How to go

What: David Shaw’s Big River Get Down Presented by Miller Lite

When: Fri., Aug. 2 (Shaw’s solo VIP show at the Fitton Center) and Sat., Aug. 3 at RiversEdge. Doors on Fri. open at 7:30 p.m. Doors open on Sat. at 2:30 p.m.

Admission: Various VIP ticket packages start at $175, which includes Fri. and Sat. General admission tickets for Sat. only are $55.

More info: bigrivergetdown.com