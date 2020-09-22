BREAKING NEWS: Centerville schools plans in-person student education next quarter

CENTERVILLE – Centerville City Schools plans to have students return to in-person instruction next quarter, the district confirmed today.
The district with the second largest student population in Montgomery County said it will still offer online learning for students amid COVID-19.
But it is working on plans for students to return to school buildings for the first time since March, when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shutdown schools due to the coronavirus.
“As we look toward the second quarter, it is time for us to implement our plans to reopen school buildings to our students,” said Sarah Swan, the district’s community relations specialist, in an email to the Dayton Daily News.
“We also will continue to offer remote learning as an option for those families that are unable or uncomfortable returning to school buildings,” Swan added. "Students who continue with remote learning will remain with Centerville teachers and classes.
“We are still finalizing details and will be sharing additional information” at next Monday night’s board of education meeting.
Centerville schools in early August announced plans to start the school year with remote learning only after initially seeking to offer a hybrid plan.