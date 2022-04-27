dayton logo
X

British gastropub latest eatery to call Enon home

Adrian Shergill, the owner of The Last Queen gastropub, has created the look and feeling of a British pub in Enon. From the food to the decor and even the smell of fish-n-chips cooking transports customers across the sea. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Adrian Shergill, the owner of The Last Queen gastropub, has created the look and feeling of a British pub in Enon. From the food to the decor and even the smell of fish-n-chips cooking transports customers across the sea. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
Updated 54 minutes ago
Owner arrived in U.S. from UK last August.

A taste of England now calls Enon home.

The Last Queen, a gastropub, opened at 210 E. Main St. this month.

Owner Adrian Shergill hails from Southampton in the United Kingdom, and he came to the U.S. last August.

His wife has roots in Enon, and Shergill entered into business with his father-in-law, David Babcock, to open the pub.

Shergill said Enon is ideal for a restaurant given its closeness to I-70 and Wright-Patterson Air Force base.

Combined ShapeCaption
From the food to the decor and even the smell of fish-n-chips cooking, The Last Queen gastropub in Enon transports customers across the sea to a British pub. BILL LACKEY/STAFF BILL LACKEY/STAFF

From the food to the decor and even the smell of fish-n-chips cooking, The Last Queen gastropub in Enon transports customers across the sea to a British pub. BILL LACKEY/STAFF BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
From the food to the decor and even the smell of fish-n-chips cooking, The Last Queen gastropub in Enon transports customers across the sea to a British pub. BILL LACKEY/STAFF BILL LACKEY/STAFF

ExploreJUST IN: Ex-AFRL commander sentenced in court-martial at Wright-Patterson

A gastropub is a pub that specializes in high-quality food, which has always been a passion of Shergill’s. He said he and his family during their travels around Europe would often search for local eateries that offered unique tastes.

The gastropub offers U.K. classics like fish and chips, bangers and mash, and shepherd’s pie, and a variety of burgers and sandwiches are also available. Supplies for meals are locally sourced, Shergill said, with suppliers based in New Carlisle, Dayton, Springfield and Bellefontaine.

The gastropub also features IPAs, pale ales, amber ales, stouts, single malt whiskeys, bourbons, lagers, wine and other drinks.

The Last Queen is a traditional English pub, Shergill said. Pubs (short for “public houses”) were historically a resting space people went to after a long day of work before they went back to their houses.

Combined ShapeCaption
From the food to the decor and even the smell of fish-n-chips cooking, The Last Queen gastropub in Enon transports customers across the sea to a British pub. BILL LACKEY/STAFF BILL LACKEY/STAFF

From the food to the decor and even the smell of fish-n-chips cooking, The Last Queen gastropub in Enon transports customers across the sea to a British pub. BILL LACKEY/STAFF BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
From the food to the decor and even the smell of fish-n-chips cooking, The Last Queen gastropub in Enon transports customers across the sea to a British pub. BILL LACKEY/STAFF BILL LACKEY/STAFF

ExploreGas prices increase for first time in more than a month, expected to continue

Shergill said he wants the East Main Street location to be a “home from home” for those in the Enon area and beyond.

“We make good food in an environment that’s friendly and warm,” he said. “We want people to feel relaxed and comfortable and a part of something.”

The business is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 4-10 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. The pub also has Sunday morning hours that may expand into the evening if a ballot initiative for Sunday sales liquor licensing passes May 3.

In Other News
1
The Slice Pie celebrates 5 years; known for ‘pickleroni’ and other...
2
‘Shades of Bublé’ to showcase songs of modern crooner at the Fitton...
3
‘Motherhood Out Loud’ show hits the stage ahead of Mother’s Day
4
Middletown bar and restaurant ‘@ The Square’ has renovated rooftop...
5
Preble County Pork Festival canceled; leaders cite rising costs...

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top